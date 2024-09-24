UP govt to set up 58 Centers of Excellence to elevate state universities to global standards

In a significant move to elevate higher education to the global standards, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to establish 58 Centers of Excellence across eight major universities in the state. This initiative aims to enhance research, innovation, and quality teaching, making the state’s universities competitive at both national and international levels.The government has approved a budget of Rs 3.88 crore for the financial year 2024-25. The funds will be used to provide state-of-the-art facilities, ensuring that students and faculty are equipped to meet future challenges.

UP Higher Education Minister, Yogendra Upadhyay said here on Tuesday that the state government is committed to preparing the universities of the state in accordance with global standards. He highlighted that the establishment of Centers of Excellence across the state will not only open new possibilities for students in research and technical expertise, but also enhance the overall quality of education in these institutions. The minister further mentioned that the government’s goal is to create a platform where the youth of UP can leverage world-class education and resources to shape their careers. The initiative aims to empower students with the tools needed to compete on a global level, while fostering innovation and academic excellence within the state’s universities.

As part of the ‘Center of Excellence’ initiative, eight leading universities in UP have been selected to boost academic quality and research capabilities. The universities included in this scheme are: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University Bareilly, Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur; Lucknow University; Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, Ayodhya; Khwaja Muinuddin Chishti Bhasha University, Lucknow; Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth, Varanasi; Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University, Lucknow; and Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur.

He said under the scheme, these universities will receive state-of-the-art research equipment, enhanced library facilities, and access to digital resources. The inclusion of project fellows will further encourage students to engage in research and innovation, providing them with greater opportunities in both academia and industry.The government will closely monitor the implementation of the ‘Center of Excellence’ programs according to established guidelines. The progress will be regularly reported to ensure that the universities continue to meet the evolving standards of excellence, he added.