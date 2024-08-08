UP govt to run ‘Kakori Shaurya Gatha Express’ to inspire youth with heroic saga of freedom fighters

In collaboration with the Indian Railways, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to operate ‘Kakori Shaurya Gatha Express’ to mark the 100th anniversary of the Kakori Train Action.

The ‘Kakori Shaurya Gatha Express’, part of the Kakori Train Action Centenary Festival, will introduce the public to the historic Kakori incident. This special train will travel across the state for the next two months, educating people about the event, officials here on Thursday said.

Initiated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the festival aims to inspire current and future generations with the heroic story of Kakori and the valour of freedom fighters. The celebration will involve schoolchildren, teenagers, and youth in various programmes.

The Kakori Shaurya Gatha Express, a 12-coach train featuring a mobile exhibition, will tour different districts and cities to spread awareness of this pivotal event.

The centenary celebrations will officially begin on August 9 and continue throughout the year with various statewide activities.

The Kakori Shaurya Gatha Express will stop in each district for two days, showcasing a mobile exhibition to schoolchildren. Activities will include quiz competitions and interactive sessions based on the Kakori saga. The train will also feature displays of Kakori Train Action records and a 3D AR/VR model of the Kakori saga.

Additionally, Bharatendu Natya Academy will perform Nukkad Natak inside and outside the train. The Kakori Shaurya Gatha Express will visit cities linked to India’s independence movement and major cities nationwide.

The centenary celebrations of the Kakori Train Action will commence on August 9 with a range of activities, including a special post marking the centenary, a motorcycle rally, a 6-day commemorative fair, tributes to the families of heroes and martyrs, a record exhibition of the national freedom struggle, and the planting of 100 trees at martyr memorials, Amrit Sarovar, and Amrit Vatikas.

The inaugural event will feature public participation and enthusiasm across the state. Significant events are planned at district martyr memorials, where public representatives will be invited. Various competitions will take place at district and state levels, with cash prizes and certificates awarded to winners during the August 15 programme.