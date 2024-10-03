UP govt to run campaign to reclaim encroached pasture land across state

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to launch a major campaign across the state to free pasture land from illegal encroachments. Officials here on Thursday said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a directive to appoint nodal officers to oversee the drive, ensuring that the campaign is conducted efficiently and thoroughly. These officers will be required to submit daily reports to the CM’s Office, with strict instructions that any negligence during the operation will not be tolerated, official said.

Notably, this campaign is part of the state’s ongoing efforts to reclaim grazing land from illegal occupation. While over 27,000 hectares of pasture land across 12 districts has already been freed from encroachments with government’s initiatives, the upcoming drive will be conducted on a larger scale, building on these successes. In a recent high-level meeting, the CM emphasized the importance of reclaiming pasture land to provide better care for stray and destitute cattle.

As part of this initiative, a comprehensive list of pasture land is being prepared to determine the extent of illegal occupation, with a district-wise campaign to be implemented accordingly. In addition to the campaign,Yogi has also directed officials to assess the condition of destitute cattle both in the urban and rural areas. He emphasized the need for cleanliness and proper facilities in cow shelters, calling for the construction of additional sheds where necessary. He also highlighted the importance of ensuring adequate straw, green fodder, and water in these shelters, while also mandating proper arrangements for the respectful burial of dead cattle.

According to revenue records, the state has 65,177 hectares of pasture land, including significant areas in districts such as Hardoi (4,599 hectares), Kanpur Nagar (3,678 hectares), Rae Bareli (3,349 hectares), and Lucknow (3,077 hectares). So far, 27,688.75 hectares—42.48 per cent of the total pasture land—has been freed from encroachments. The upcoming special campaign aims to reclaim the remaining 37,488.25 hectares.