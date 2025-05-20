UP govt to revamp religious routes with Rs 4,560-crore investment

Uttar Pradesh, a state known worldover for its rich cultural and spiritual heritage, is stepping into a new era to boost religious tourism.

With an ambitious plan, the state government has decided to invest Rs 4,560 crore to revamp and strengthen roads connecting the sites of historical, mythological, and spiritual significance. The initiative aims not only to ensure safer and more convenient travel for pilgrims but also to firmly establish the state as a leading destination on the global religious tourism map.

The project focuses on improving connectivity and enhancing the appearance of sacred routes linking major pilgrimage destinations such as Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Naimisharanya, and Mirzapur. Priority has been given to widening, strengthening, and constructing these key routes during the financial year 2025-26.

According to the Public Works Department’s plan, officials said here on Tuesday that 272 projects would be completed under this initiative, with a total budget allocation of Rs 4,560 crore. These works will be carried out in coordination between the Public Works Department and the Religious Works Department to ensure comprehensive development and seamless execution.

According to the plan prepared by the Public Works Department, the strengthening works for roads connecting important religious sites across the state are approved by the Principal Secretary of the Religious Works Department. Priority is given to developing, reconstructing, and strengthening those roads that have the highest number of visitors.

Once this plan is implemented, devotees and travelers will benefit from better transportation facilities. This will reduce their travel time and make their journeys easier, safer, and more organized.

The main focus of the 272 planned projects is roads that see an average annual traffic of around 5 lakh devotees. The projects include widening roads, repairing surfaces, building sidewalks, strengthening carriageways, lane marking, beautification, expansion, improving traffic management, and promoting road safety standards. Special attention is being given to routes where land acquisition can be minimized to ensure smoother progress.