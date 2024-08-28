UP govt to promote ‘Brand UP’ at five major airports across India to boost tourism

In a bid to position Uttar Pradesh as the country’s most favourite tourist destination, the Yogi Adityanath Government is set to promote the state’s tourism hotspots at major airports across India.

Uttar Pradesh’s tourist destinations are already being showcased at various railway stations, bus terminals, airports, and high-traffic locations within the state. Now, this initiative is expanding to include major airports across the country.

Preparations have been made to promote ‘Brand UP’ at five major airports in India initially, with plans for further expansion as needed, officials here on Wednesday confirmed.

Advertisement

Under this scheme, ‘Brand UP’ will be highlighted through large display boards at strategic locations in airports, including the arrival and departure areas of both international and domestic terminals in Delhi and Mumbai. These displays will provide information on the diverse tourist attractions and the vibrant tourism landscape of Uttar Pradesh.

Similar promotional efforts for ‘Brand UP’ will also be prioritized at various terminals in Kolkata, Coimbatore, and Indore. The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has already initiated this process, with preparations underway for its swift implementation.

Uttar Pradesh is known, both nationally and internationally, for its rich and diverse culture, as well as its numerous events and festivals. In line with this, the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department is actively promoting the state’s vibrant cities, attractions, natural landscapes, wildlife, adventure tourism destinations, cuisine, heritage, religion, and culture through various branding initiatives, aiming to establish the state as a top tourist destination in India.

Tourism plays a crucial role in the economic growth of Uttar Pradesh, significantly contributing to employment generation both directly and indirectly. This sector is also vital to the state’s goal of becoming a trillion-dollar economy.

Recognising the importance of tourism, the Yogi Government has already designated it as a priority sector. In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, this initiative is being advanced as a strategic and organised effort to unlock the sector’s vast potential and transform Uttar Pradesh into a major tourist hub.

A total of 60 display systems of various types will be installed and operated at both the T3 domestic arrival terminal and the T3 domestic departure terminal. Additionally, 40 and 25 display systems will be set up at the T3 international arrival and departure terminals, respectively. The T2 domestic arrival and departure areas will feature 28 display systems, while the T1 domestic departure terminal will have 32 display systems.

Similarly, 15 display systems will be installed at the domestic arrival terminal of Kolkata airport, with an additional 58 screens placed in various designated areas, including the departure terminal. At Coimbatore airport, a total of 20 display systems will be installed and operated across the arrival, baggage claim, departure areas, SHA hall, and the first floor. In Indore, 36 display screens will be set up at the departure and arrival terminals, bus gates, and rental areas.

In Mumbai, Brand UP will be promoted through 56 display systems at the T2 domestic and international arrival terminals, 58 at the domestic departure terminal, and 40 at the international departure terminal. The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has initiated the process of appointing and allocating an agency to complete all these installations.