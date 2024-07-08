UP Govt to nurture 948 heritage trees

Aimed at preserving the state’s cultural heritage, the Uttar Pradesh government will nurture 948 heritage trees through the Heritage Tree Adoption Scheme.

As many as 28 species of trees that are more than 100 years old have been designated as “heritage trees.” These trees are spread over all the 75 districts of the state. There are a maximum of 99 heritage trees in Varanasi, 53 in Prayagraj, 37 in Hardoi, 35 in Ghazipur, and 34 in Unnao.

Among the special heritage trees in the state, the Adansonia tree of Jhunsi (Prayagraj) mentioned by the Chinese traveler Hiuen Tsang, the Peelu tree located in the Ter Kadamba temple complex, and Nidhi Van of Mathura, Akshayavat in the Prayagraj fort, Banyan tree located at Valmiki Ashram in Unnao district, places popular as Luv Kush Birthplace and Janki Kund.

Along with that, banyan trees located in NBRI Lucknow and Mahamaya Devi Temple Complex, Ghaziabad, associated with the first freedom struggle, are included.

The UP government officials here on Monday said guidelines have been given for the selection and documentation of heritage trees by the Department of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change. This time, a Heritage Tree Garden will also be developed to grow saplings of these trees.

More than 100 years old trees, belonging to 28 species, and situated in non-forest areas (community land) have been designated as ‘heritage trees’ by the Uttar Pradesh State Biodiversity Board. These include Aru, Arjun, Mango, Tamarind, Kaim, Kareel, Kusum, Khirni, Shami, Gamhar, Gular, Chitwan, Chilbil, Jamun, Neem, Adansonia, Pakad, Peepal, Peelu, Banyan, Mahua, Mahogany, Mysore Banyan, Sheesham, Sal, Semal, Haldu and Tumal. There are 422 Peepal and 363 Banyan trees.

The heritage tree category includes trees related to the spiritual and freedom movement. In Gorakhpur, the hometown of the Chief Minister, 19 trees have been designated as heritage trees.

It also includes, mother trees of Dussehri and Langra mangoes in Lucknow and Varanasi, Bachan Imli in Fatehpur, Imli tree in Imlitala temple complex in Mathura, Karil tree in Pratapgarh, Adansonia tree in Barabanki, Pakad tree in Hapur and Sant Kabir Nagar, Bodhi tree of Sarnath, Peepal tree of Ambedkar Nagar, famous as Baba Jharkhand and Peepal tree associated with freedom movement at Ordinance Cloth Factory Shahjahanpur.

Meanwhile, under the Vriksharopan Jan Abhiyan-2024, Heritage Tree Gardens will be established in 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh to raise awareness about the identified heritage trees among the state’s residents. These gardens will be created in Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Meerut, Bareilly, Mathura, Sitapur, Chitrakoot, and Mirzapur.