UP govt to implement Safe City project with 12 major departments

To ensure safety of women, children, the elderly and ‘divyangs’ (differently-abled) in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath Government in UP, has started work towards implementing the Safe City project in coordination with 12 major departments.

The state government has set a deadline to various departments at the government level to complete the work of the first phase of the Safe City project in the state within the stipulated period of three months.

The Safe City project will be implemented in three phases, which include Gautam Buddha Nagar along with 17 municipal corporations in the first phase, 57 district headquarters municipalities in the second phase, and 143 municipalities in the third phase.

The main focus of the project is women, children, the elderly and the ‘divyangs’.

The chief minister’s objective is to provide a safe, protected and empowered environment for women, children, elderly, and divyangjans in public places.

In the first phase of the project, places for installing government and private CCTVs, street lights, and toilets have been indentified under the deadline. Along with this, sensitive places like courts, jails, wine shops, girls’ colleges, parks, and hot spots have also been identified within the deadline to increase patrolling and the installation of CCTVs at these places.

On the other hand, a Safe City App is being prepared by the Urban Development Department to help the citizens. The app will be includes in the Smart City App.

In addition, to make travel safe for citizens, the Transport Department is preparing the ‘Nayan App’. Similar to this, the UP Police are implementing the Savera scheme to ensure the safety of the elderly and to offer them all possible assistance.

Under this scheme, the beat constables of UP Police will prepare the data of the senior citizens of their areas and visit their homes from time to time to inspect their condition. Additionally, the constables will help them immediately and will also inform the higher officials in case of any problems. UP-112 is preparing SOP regarding this. As per the records of UP Police, a total of 9,64,168 elderly citizens are registered in the state.

Responsibilities assigned to these 12 departments:

Law and Order UP-112 Women and Child Protection Organization Urban Development Department Transport Department Women and Child Development Department Information and Public Relations Department Department of Justice Education Department Department of Empowerment of persons with disabilities Public Works Department Medical and Health Department.