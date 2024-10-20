UP govt to deploy snipers, NSG commandos for enhanced security of Maha Kumbh devotees and guests

The Uttar Pradesh government is implementing comprehensive safety measures to ensure robust security for devotees and guests at Maha Kumbh 2025.

The state government plans to deploy snipers, NSG commandos, commando squads, ATS, STF, BDDS teams, and trained sniffer dogs to provide foolproof security arrangements.

Devotees from across the globe will converge in Prayagraj to take a holy dip during the Maha Kumbh, which begins with the Makar Sankranti festival in January. Alongside the devotees, numerous dignitaries and diplomats are expected to attend the grand event.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to make robust security arrangements and ensure water, land, and air safety throughout the event.

Maha Kumbh Mela SSP Rajesh Dwivedi emphasised here on Sunday the significance of the Maha Kumbh as the world’s largest gathering of faith, attracting 40 crore devotees and special guests.

He stated: “Given this situation, the security infrastructure is being fortified, with special forces stationed throughout Prayagraj, the fairgrounds, key sites, temples, and the Sangam. Diplomats from various countries will participate, prompting the implementation of anti-drone systems and bulletproof outposts at entry and exit points, parking areas, major temples, and other strategic locations.”

He added, “Two contingents of NSG commandos and 26 Anti-Sabotage (AS) inspection teams will be deployed to secure the city thoroughly.”

The SSP also confirmed the presence of four ATS commandos, three STF teams, and six Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) units within the fairgrounds.

SSP Rajesh Dwivedi announced the deployment of 20 snipers, 3 sniffer dogs, and 4 swan teams to ensure the safety of special guests. Additionally, 30 spotters will be stationed throughout the city to closely monitor any suspicious or antisocial activities. A team of 9 commando squads will also be assigned to oversee every area meticulously.

He added, “During the Maha Kumbh, devotees will immerse themselves in the Sangam, where two contingents from the Uttarakhand PAC will be stationed. This contingent is well-versed in underwater operations and possesses significant expertise, making them ideal for deployment near the Sangam. The team will comprise one DSP, 4 inspectors, 20 sub-inspectors, 35 head constables, and 65 constables.”