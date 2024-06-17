UP Govt to accelerate construction of ‘Rashtriya Prerna Sthal’ in Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to accelerate the construction of the ‘Rashtriya Prerna Sthal’ in Lucknow as part of its ongoing mission to ensure comprehensive development of the city.

The ‘Rashtriya Prerna Sthal’ is being developed on the banks of the Gomti River in Sector-J of the Basant Kunj Yojana locality of the city, as per the Master Plan Green, officials here on Monday said.

Various construction works are currently underway at the ‘Rashtriya Prerna Sthal’. , including a museum. The responsibility for completing all the constructions, including that of a museum, has been entrusted to the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA).

Advertisement

The site will showcase various aspects of the lives of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee, and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. In this context, a fund of Rs 21.07 crore has been released for the installation of three statues.

The total estimated cost of the construction and development works being carried out at the ‘Rashtra Prerna Sthal’ is estimated at Rs 138 crore of which Rs 1 crore was disbursed as a token amount, while Rs 28.47 crore and Rs 21.52 crore were released as the first and second installments respectively, totalling Rs 72.7 crore.

The process of accelerating the ongoing works under the project has now begun through granting financial and administrative approvals.

Development at the ‘Rashtriya Prerna Sthal’ is in progress, including the establishment of a digital museum and various unique amenities. A large-scale parking area is being constructed for vehicles.

Additionally, three helipads are being built, and statues of former Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay are being installed.

Furthermore, the construction and development works include the museum block, entrance lobby, reception area, VIP lounge, backstage greenroom, VIP dining hall with a capacity for 50 people, indoor-outdoor display areas, yoga center, multipurpose hall, meditation center, cafeteria block, and restrooms.