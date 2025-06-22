UP govt takes step to strengthen autonomy of urban local bodies

The Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Department has taken a significant step to strengthen the financial and administrative autonomy of urban local bodies in the state.

In the spirit of the 74th Constitutional Amendment, the department has extensively revised the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued in 2021, simplifying procedures and enhancing transparency and accountability.

Advertisement

As part of the new reforms, nagar panchayats are now authorised to independently undertake development works up to Rs 1 crore, while municipal councils can execute projects up to Rs 2 crore—a substantial increase from the earlier cap of Rs 40 lakh.

Advertisement

To uphold the integrity of urban development projects, the revised SOP mandates a shared accountability framework. In cases of substandard construction or measurement discrepancies, 50% of the financial recovery will be made from the contractor, and the remaining 50% from the concerned engineers and administrative officers. The recovery process will be overseen by the District Magistrate and, if required, enforced under land revenue recovery provisions.

To accelerate urban development and enhance infrastructure standards, the revised SOP encourages the adoption of modern technologies. FDR technology will be prioritised for the construction of roads wider than 3.75 metres, which will be developed as either CC roads or bituminous roads. For roads up to 3.75 metres wide, interlocking tiles may be used, provided these are not main roads or used by heavy vehicles. Approval has also been granted for the construction of KC-type drains along roads narrower than 3.75 metres, and U-type RCC drains for wider roads, in accordance with PWD and IRC standards.

Urban bodies have been instructed to maintain ward-wise road directories, complete documentation, and conduct GIS mapping of infrastructure. This will facilitate the development of long-term, integrated plans that encompass roads, drainage systems, and street lighting.

Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department Amrit Abhijat stated here on Sunday that these reforms will not only enhance the financial independence of local bodies but also improve the quality, transparency, and effectiveness of urban governance. The revised SOP represents a major step forward in promoting decentralisation, accountability, and efficient service delivery in urban areas.