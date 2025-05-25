UP govt starts preparations for three-tier panchayat polls in state

Preparations for the three-tier panchayat elections have started in Uttar Pradesh with the Panchayati Raj Department issuing a notification for delimitation of the panchayats while a campaign to revise voter lists will begin in June next, officials here on Sunday confirmed.

The tenure of Gram Panchayats will end in May next year and that of khetra and district panchayats it will end in July 2026.

Presently, there are 57691 gram panchayats, 826 kshetra panchayats and 75 district panchayat areas in the state.

The last election was held in the year 2021. The next election is expected in April-May 2026.

In view of the preparations for these elections, the State Election Commission has decided to revise the voter lists of panchayats on a large scale. Under this, the work of adding and removing names will be done. Objections will also be sought from common people before doing this.

The Commission is finalizing the voter list revision program. It will be released soon. It will take a minimum of six months to revise the voter lists. This work will be completed between June and December. After this, the process of reservation of posts in panchayats will be completed.

Meanwhile , the state government is contemplating on holding the next civic election of municipalities and nagar panchayats in the state with EVMs.

For this, the government has prepared a proposal. EVMs were used in the municipal elections in the year 2023. Elections of municipal bodies are to be held in the year 2028, but the exercise to raise infrastructure for it has started now. The total number of municipal bodies in the state is 762. These include 17 Municipal Corporations, 200 Nagar Palika Parishad and 545 Nagar Panchayat areas.

Officials said that it has been decided to hold the next election in all 745 municipalities and nagar panchayats with EVMs. This will complete the election process in a relatively short time. The next election of municipal bodies will be held in the year 2028.