UP govt signs MoU with Monash University to boost global academic collaboration; Partnership will incorporate global perspective in education system, says CM Yogi

In a landmark move to elevate Uttar Pradesh’s education system to international standards, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed here on Thursday between the Government of Uttar Pradesh and Australia’s prestigious Monash University. The signing took place in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, marking a significant step towards global academic integration.

The agreement aims to provide students and faculty members from basic, secondary, and higher education institutions across the state a global platform for research, innovation, training, and technical collaboration. Through this partnership, the quality of education in Uttar Pradesh is expected to reach new heights.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony with Australia’s Monash University, CM Yogi said that the Uttar Pradesh government sees education not just as a way to earn degrees, but as a key driver of the state’s overall development.

“This partnership will incorporate quality, innovation and global perspective in the education system of the state and will prove helpful in preparing the youth for global competition,” he added. Calling the MoU in line with the spirit of the National Education Policy 2020, he said it would promote multi-dimensional learning, skill development, and international cooperation.

Referring to the state’s earlier collaboration with Western Sydney University, the Chief Minister said the new tie-up with Monash University is another major step toward meeting global education standards. He added that Gautam Buddha University will serve as the central hub for implementing this partnership and directed its Vice Chancellor to ensure successful discharge of this responsibility.

CM Yogi also highlighted India’s ancient tradition of knowledge, recalling the Vedic saying, “aa no bhadra kratavo yantu vishwatah” (let noble thoughts come to us from all directions of the world.) He described the MoU as a modern expression of this timeless vision and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to making Uttar Pradesh a “capital of knowledge” on the global education map. “Such partnerships will give the state a leading position on the global education map,” he added.

On the occasion, UP Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh briefed CM Yogi Adityanath about the various aspects of the MoU, stating that the collaboration will pave the way for students and teachers from the state to engage with international educational forums. Founded in 1958, Monash University currently has over 84,000 students and is recognized as one of the world’s leading research-based institutions.

During the ceremony, the university’s Vice-Chancellor—fluent in Hindi and deeply familiar with socio-cultural understanding from his previous stay in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh—expressed his optimism that this agreement would usher in a new era of educational and cultural exchange between India and Australia. He described the MoU not merely as a formal agreement, but as the beginning of a meaningful intellectual dialogue between two democratic and culturally rich nations.

The MoU signing ceremony between the UP Government and Monash University saw the presence of several distinguished dignitaries from both India and Australia.

