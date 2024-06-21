UP govt should make public FIR against Gujarati firm for police recruitment scam: Akhilesh

Taking a jibe at BJP, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has raised questions about the police recruitment exam paper leak and its connection with a Gujarat company.

Taking a dig at BJP on social media site X on Friday, he said that this is the identity of ‘BJP’, work for liars and salute to liars.

He further said that these allegations are very serious that the Gujarat company which conducts the police recruitment exam paper is involved in leaking the paper and only after its owner successfully fled abroad, the UP government came to know about it. The state government just to avoid public anger, had blacklisted that company.

Yadav demanded that the UP government should make public the copy of the FIR against that company and its owner. They should show some courage to send police to Gujarat and recover damages from his property as such criminal people are guilty of ruining the future of 60 lakh youth of UP.

Now the BJP government of UP should prove whether it is with these criminals or with the people of the state, he demanded.

The history and integrity and quality of every company operating in UP should be investigated, the SP president said.

He said that when work is given to dishonest and tarnished companies, then the public should understand that the people of the ministry and its department of the UP government giving the work also have a stake in it, that is, ‘this is a partnership of corruption’.

“Not only the company related to the conduct of this examination but also every minister or officer involved should be investigated and until the investigation is completed, he should be kept free from his work and if his involvement is proved, strict punitive action should be taken by dismissing him,” he further said.

Akhilesh Yadav said, ” We demand that every external company working or willing to work in UP should be thoroughly investigated and work should be given only if everything is found correct. By not doing this, when the work goes wrong, it hurts the image of UP and also leads to wastage of the state’s money.

“Ultimately it is the general public who has to suffer the consequences of all this.There is also a demand that priority should be given to UP companies and work should be given to outside companies only when UP government departments, corporations, boards or local companies do not have the capacity to complete the work with quality within the time limit or lacking experience in doing such work.”

He further said,”The angry youth of the state are asking whether the bulldozers of UP have the license and courage to go to outside states? And also whether the bulldozer turns towards the ministers and officers of the ministry under which the police recruitment examination was conducted.

“The people of UP should also remember that this is the same BJP government, which till yesterday was issuing orders to keep police on contract. Extremely condemnable! Leaking of papers of various examinations is a question mark on the integrity of the government,” he added.