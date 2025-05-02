UP govt sets target to triple exports by 2030

The Uttar Pradesh government has set an ambitious target of tripling the state’s exports by 2030, with agriculture expected to play a pivotal role in achieving this goal.

National export data supports this vision, showing a steady rise in the export of agricultural and food products since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

In 2024–25, the sector recorded a growth rate of approximately 10 per cent compared to the previous financial year, with many fruits and vegetables gaining access to new international markets, officials here said on Friday.

Advertisement

Thanks to world-class connectivity and India’s only interstate waterway—from Prayagraj to Haldia—vegetable exports from parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh to Gulf nations have seen significant growth. While the healthcare sector has long been a government priority, it has gained fresh momentum post-COVID, driven by changing dietary habits and rising global demand for organic products, particularly in Europe and the U.S.

In response to the stringent quality standards of these markets, the UP government is setting up a dedicated export hub near Asia’s largest international airport at Jewar. This hub will include a state-of-the-art testing laboratory to ensure that global quality benchmarks are consistently met, promising news for farmers engaged in natural farming.

Beyond quality assurance, the government is also promoting agricultural diversification and expanding the reach of natural farming. Already being practiced along the Ganga and across Bundelkhand, natural farming is now being systematically promoted throughout the state. Initiatives like the World Bank-supported Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Growth and Rural Enterprise Ecosystem Strengthening (UP AGREES) project, which focuses on Bundelkhand and Purvanchal, are expected to further enhance the state’s export potential in the coming years.

Uttar Pradesh enjoys several natural advantages that position it well to emerge as a major agricultural export hub. The state spans a large portion of the fertile Indo-Gangetic plain, and perennial rivers like the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saryu ensure year-round water availability. The government is actively expanding irrigation coverage, and the state’s nine agro-climatic zones support the cultivation of a wide variety of crops, fruits, and vegetables. As India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh also benefits from a vast and affordable labour force.

These strengths have already helped Uttar Pradesh lead the country in the production of several key food items, including fruits and vegetables. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath often highlights that Uttar Pradesh has the potential to become the nation’s food basket, given the bounty of nature. Recognising this potential, the government is providing comprehensive support to farmers and horticulturists—from seed distribution to market access—to realize the state’s agricultural potential and meet its ambitious export targets.