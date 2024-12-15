UP Govt ready host 100 crore devotees if required at Mahakumbh: CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that while 40 crore devotees are expected to attend the 45-day Prayagraj Mahakumbh from January 13 to February 26, arrangements are being made to accommodate 100 crore people.

On January 29, during the main Muhurta of Mauni Amavasya, an estimated six crore devotees will take a holy dip, but preparations will cater to 10 crore visitors.

He said: “The Mahakumbh will feature extensive facilities, including 12 km of ghats and an expanded area spanning 10,000 acres. Devotees will have the opportunity to experience the darshan of Char Dham, Dwadash Jyotirlingas, and other significant Jyotirlingas.”

“The event will integrate cutting-edge technology, such as an AI-based Bhashini app in 11 Indian languages, allowing visitors to access information about the Kumbh and services like Khoya-Paya in their preferred language,” he said.

He added: “The government plans to implement a precise headcount of every attendee and ensure a sustainable, eco-friendly event. The Mahakumbh will feature zero liquid discharge systems, 1.50 lakh toilets, and a ban on single-use plastics. This grand event aims to set a benchmark and drive Uttar Pradesh’s roadmap for economic prosperity.”

During his address at a function organised by a media house on Divya Mahakumbh-2025 here on Sunday, the CM also shared his views on the Sambhal issue.

He highlighted the tragic events that took place 46 years ago in Sambhal, where innocent people lost their lives to barbaric violence. He questioned why the perpetrators of the massacre have not been brought to justice even after decades.

Referring to Sambhal’s ancient temple, the Chief Minister emphasized its historic significance, including the ancient idol of Bajrang Bali and the Jyotirlinga.

“This temple did not reappear overnight. It represents our enduring heritage and the truth of our history,” he said. He criticized those who try to suppress the truth or tarnish cultural events like the Kumbh, emphasizing that voices of truth often face threats and efforts to silence them.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the remarkable transformation of the 2019 Prayagraj Kumbh, stating that it redefined expectations.

“Anyone who witnessed the Kumbh of 2019 would have seen the out-of-the-box efforts that made it clean, safe, and well-organized. What was once associated with dirt, chaos, stampedes, and insecurity became a divine and grand event,” he said.

He credited the success of the 2019 Kumbh to its high standards of cleanliness, management, and security, noting that it was so exemplary that Prime Minister Narendra Modi washed the feet of sanitation workers in appreciation.

“It is part of India’s heritage to express gratitude to those who contribute to its success,” he said. The upcoming Mahakumbh 2025, he added, will showcase a unique confluence of faith and modernity.

The CM indirectly criticized Congress and opposition parties for claiming exclusive ownership of India’s legacy.

“Some people wander around with a self-proclaimed contract of representing India and treat Discovery of India as if it were the oldest book of this country,” he remarked.

He referenced the historic Supreme Court verdict on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi delivered on November 9, 2019, which resolved a decades-long dispute. Yet, he pointed out, some individuals continue to threaten the judges who delivered the decision.

The Chief Minister accused opposition leaders of hypocrisy in the name of the Constitution, citing their no-confidence motion against the Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

“The Chairman emphasized his duty to ensure the House functions and public issues are discussed. Yet, these people accused him of bias and moved a no-confidence motion to silence him,” he said.

He further criticized attempts to question institutions like the Election Commission for conducting fair elections and the Allahabad High Court for delivering truthful judgments.

“These individuals even bring impeachment motions in the Upper House, showing their intention to intimidate anyone who speaks the truth or stands for India’s heritage,” CM Yogi concluded.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been pivotal in driving development in the region.

“Without the Ram Temple, there would have been no airport, no double rail line, and no enhanced connectivity. While the common man and devotees are expressing their gratitude, those who secretly inserted the word ‘secular’ into the Constitution are lamenting in their homes,” he said.

The Chief Minister pointed out that these individuals, who ruled for decades without delivering meaningful progress, are now criticizing the present government for their inefficiencies.

“They have a problem with the spirituality and development of Kashi and Ayodhya. Their frustration stems from their failure and our success. We must understand their mentality,” he added.

CM Yogi outlined his government’s efforts to transform Prayagraj into a hub of spiritual and infrastructural excellence. The Sangam will feature a permanent ghat for the first time, and a modern riverfront is being developed along the Ganga.

He said, “The water of the Sangam will be kept clean and uninterrupted, while devotees will have year-round access to the Akshayavat Corridor. The Saraswati Koop Corridor, Bade Hanuman Ji Mandir, and Maharishi Bhardwaj Ashram Corridor are complete.”

“In Shringverpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated a 56-foot-high statue of Lord Ram embracing Nishadraj and a dedicated corridor. The airport and railway station in Prayagraj are undergoing major renovations, and over 216 roads are being upgraded — from single to double lanes, double to four lanes, and four to six lanes.”

“This development reflects our commitment to blending spirituality with progress, creating a Prayagraj that is both modern and rooted in tradition,” the Chief Minister concluded.