UP govt ramps up vaccination drive against Japanese Encephalitis

Once a deadly threat to the children in Purvanchal, Japanese Encephalitis (JE) is now on the verge of complete eradication from Uttar Pradesh, thanks to the decisive steps taken by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after assuming office in 2017.

The chief minister implemented a comprehensive and effective strategy to safeguard Purvanchal from JE outbreaks. He ordered the Health Department to ensure 100% vaccination while educating people about the importance of JE immunization through public awareness campaigns such as the Dastak Abhiyan.

In the past three years, around two crore doses of JE-1 and JE-2 vaccines were administered to children statewide, including Purvanchal. As a result, Purvanchal is now free from JE. Previously, families faced severe financial burdens due to the disease, but today, they no longer live in fear of JE or the costs of its treatment.

Dr Pinky Jowal, Secretary of Medical Health and Family Welfare, said here on Tuesday, “Upon assuming office, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath immediately prioritized the eradication of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) from the state, issuing directives for 100% vaccination coverage. ASHA workers were trained and tasked with conducting door-to-door campaigns to raise awareness about JE.

More than 1.70 lakh ASHA workers were trained as part of the Dastak Abhiyan to educate people three times a year about the causes, prevention, treatment, and importance of JE vaccination. These workers personally visited approximately 4 crore households, encouraging participation in the vaccination drive. CM Yogi’s efforts resulted in a significant shift with previously hesitant individuals stepping forward to get vaccinated.”

She added, “In 2023-24, the Yogi government set a target of 34,64,174 vaccinations for JE-1, of which 33,85,506 were administered. Similarly, in 2022-21, 33,78,189 doses were administered against a target of 34,59,417, while in 2021-22, 28,40,827 doses were given against a target of 34,43,938 as the vaccination rate was slightly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Manoj Shukla, general manager of the National Health Mission, said, “In 2023-24, the target for JE-2 vaccinations was 32,63,507, with 31,02,741 doses administered. In 2022-21, 30,67,275 doses were given against a target of 32,59,026, while in 2021-22, 23,82,369 doses were administered against a target of 32,45,949. The COVID-19 pandemic similarly slowed the vaccination efforts during this period.”

He added, “Thanks to CM Yogi’s relentless efforts, the mortality rate due to brain fever, a significant aspect of Japanese Encephalitis, dropped significantly from 13.87% in 2017 to 1.23% in 2023. This remarkable decline in mortality rates is a testament to the success of the government’s vaccination campaigns.”

Experts noted a record 99% decline in deaths from brain fever, with a reduction of 12.64% in the mortality rate for AES and JE over the past seven years.

Dr Ashutosh Kumar Dubey, Chief Medical Officer, Gorakhpur, said: “JE vaccination is part of the regular immunization program to prevent Japanese Encephalitis. Over the past six to seven years, several special vaccination drives have been conducted alongside the routine immunization schedule. As a result, the number of JE cases has steadily declined yearly. Most notably, deaths caused by the disease have been brought down to zero, with no fatalities reported last year, and the situation remains under control this year as well.”

The JE vaccine is one of seven administered over five years to protect against twelve life-threatening diseases. Children receive the JE vaccine twice: the first dose between the ages of 9 and 12 months, alongside the MR vaccine, and the second dose between 16 and 24 months, given with the DPT booster. If a child misses the vaccine, they can still receive it at any time before turning 15 years old.