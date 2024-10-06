UP Govt prioritizes digital technology to realize ‘Zero Poverty’ vision

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, committed to making Uttar Pradesh the country’s first ‘Zero-Poverty’ state within the next year, has stressed the importance of leveraging digital technology to accelerate the entire process.

Officials here on Sunday said through the Zero Poverty portal and various mobile apps, the identification and on-site verification of the poorest families in rural areas will be swiftly completed.

Additionally, government schemes from different departments will be rapidly delivered to these families. The entire process, from the district level to the state level, will also be easily monitored.

To ensure the successful implementation of the Zero Poverty campaign, the government has issued guidelines focusing on the use of digital technology and the effective operation of portals and mobile apps.

Sources said as part of the campaign, the website http://zero-poverty.in will serve as the central portal. For each department or autonomous unit, the portal will include the department’s name as a prefix. For example, the Rural Development Department’s subdomain will be http://rd.zero-poverty.in, while the Basic Education Department’s subdomain will be http://basic-education.zero-poverty.in.

A clear list of all department names will be displayed in the portal’s menu, ensuring there is no confusion, or inconvenience, regarding the correct portal for each department.

The mobile app is designed for users who do not have access to a computer-equipped workplace, or whose work primarily takes place in the field. The Mop-up mobile app will be used to identify the poorest families. Village-level employees, along with members and officials of the village-level committee, will use the app.

The records of identified families will be displayed on the dashboards of a five-member village committee through their mobile devices. The committee will conduct on-site verification and submit their feedback directly through the app.