UP govt preparing to implement UCC says Keshav Prasad Maurya

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad said on Saturday that the Uttar Pradesh government is thinking seriously to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Pradesh. Maurya made the revelation while favoring the expeditious implementation of the UCC both in the country and the state.

Terming the constitutionally-envisaged measure is an “important step” for the realisation of the governance ‘mantra’ of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” (inclusive growth), he said. Maurya said that UCC has always been a part of the BJP’s manifesto, and BJP is taking constructive measures to fulfill its promises.

The deputy chief minister asserted that the UCC is being demanded all across the country, and it is extremely important for bringing uniformity and regulation in the country. After his statement, the UCC is being discussed widely.

The statement by the deputy CM comes after the statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Amit Shah on Friday addressed one program in Bhopal where he said that various states are interested to implement the Uniform Civil Code. He emphasised the need for UCC for better inclusivity, equality, and management.

The Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has confirmed that the state government has already taken steps to form a committee in this regard and it will soon submit its report. Dhami in his very first cabinet meeting took the decision to implement UCC in the state. Dhami has said that the draft for UCC will be made under experts’ supervision. The committee will include Attorneys, Retired judges, prominent social workers and faces, and various stakeholders.