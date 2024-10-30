UP govt launches toll-free helpline for devotees arriving in Prayagraj by train

Anticipating a massive influx of devotees for Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched a toll-free helpline for train passengers.

The Prayagraj Railway Division has introduced this helpline to ensure smooth and hassle-free travel experiences for millions of pilgrims.

Notably, this is the first time such a service is available specifically for this event. The helpline, which will go live on November 1, is designed to assist devotees in easily accessing information about train schedules, arrivals, and other rail-related services.

In addition to this, the Prayagraj Railway Division is enhancing accessibility through a dedicated mobile app specifically for Mahakumbh. Along with the railway website, this app will serve as a one-stop resource, offering devotees convenient access to information and assistance to make their pilgrimage as smooth as possible.

The Uttar Pradesh government is making every effort to ensure the upcoming Mahakumbh in Prayagraj is a grand and spiritual experience. Preparations are in full swing, especially in the Prayagraj Railway Division, where about 992 trains will operate from nine stations to handle the large number of devotees.

According to Railway Division PRO Amit Singh, a toll-free helpline, 18004199139, has been set up to help pilgrims with train schedules, station details, ticket counters, shelter locations, and more. The helpline will be available from November 1.

For the first time, this helpline will provide information in Hindi, English, and other regional languages, ensuring support for pilgrims from across India. Information on special trains and stations for the Mahakumbh will also be accessible on the Indian Railways website.

Additionally, the Railway Division is working on a dedicated Mahakumbh mobile app, which will soon be available to provide essential details about the event, Prayagraj, and train services for the convenience of all visitors.