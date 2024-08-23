UP Govt introduces 1.32 lakh children with ‘India’s Space Saga’ on National Space Day

In a significant educational initiative, the Uttar Pradesh government organized a special event on the National Space Day to ignite young minds with the wonders of space on Friday.

A total of 1.32 lakh school children across Uttar Pradesh participated in the event, which was themed ‘Touching Lives While Touching the Moon: India’s Space Saga.’

The event was held in upper primary, composite, KGBV, and council schools throughout the state, where students were introduced to the mysteries of space through various engaging programs.

The celebration marked a historic occasion, as it was the first time India observed National Space Day, commemorating the nation’s remarkable achievements in space exploration.

On August 23, 2023, India showcased its space capabilities to the world with the successful landing of the Vikram Lander and deployment of the Pragyan Rover on the lunar surface as part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. This accomplishment made India the fourth country to land on the Moon and the first to land near the lunar South Pole.

During the event, students participated in various competitions, showcasing their creativity through art. Many drew pictures inspired by Chandrayaan-3, ISRO, and celestial bodies like the moon and stars.

Teachers played a pivotal role in these activities, introducing children to the mysteries of space science and providing valuable insights into the significance of space exploration.

To further enrich the learning experience, special classes were conducted, focusing on ISRO’s remarkable achievements, such as the Aditya mission and advancements in space technology.

Workshops, exhibitions, and lecture sessions were held, providing students with a comprehensive understanding of space science. A special 30-minute video film based on the Chandrayaan module, produced by NCERT, New Delhi, was also screened, while audio-visual materials from Diksha, Nishtha App, and PMI Vidya Channel were utilized to enhance the learning experience.

Eminent personalities from society were invited as special guests to engage in discussions related to space science, creating a dynamic dialogue with the students.

Basic Education Minister (Independent Charge) Sandeep Singh emphasized the importance of these initiatives, stating, “Council children are provided with modern and contemporary knowledge on special days.”

“Attracting children towards space science and technology on National Space Day is one such effort. Through various programs and audio-visual mediums, we aim to increase the interest of the state’s children in space science and spark their curiosity for the wonders of the universe,” he added.