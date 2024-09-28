UP govt empowers women through ‘Krishi Sakhis

A distinctive initiative is underway in Uttar Pradesh to empower women in agriculture. Known as “Krishi Sakhi”, the scheme aims to promote self-reliance among women by linking them to agricultural practices. Till date, 7,634 women have already been trained under this scheme through 269 training programme,, enabling them to enhance their economic status through the adoption of modern agricultural techniques, a senior state governnent official disclosed here on Saturday.

Krishi Sakhis are being chosen from self-help groups established in villages under the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission. Through the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana, these women are being trained as para-professionals. Bijnor district leads with the highest number of trained women at 670.

The state government has facilitated coordination between the selected Krishi Sakhis and various government departments to enhance their financial stability. These Sakhis are being trained to promote and expand initiatives from the Department of Agriculture, Horticulture Department, Silk Directorate, and Ground Water Department. Specific selection criteria have been established for the women, including an age range of 21 to 45 years and a demonstrated interest and experience in agricultural work.

Advertisement

The Official said the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, is responsible for training the Krishi Sakhis. MANAGE has. These women are being educated on various aspects of natural, organic, and agroecology-based farming. Krishi Sakhis are currently playing an important role under the “Lakhpati Mahila Program”. They are organizing agricultural and animal husbandry schools for women farmers and developing plans for season-based agricultural and animal activities.

Additionally, they provide guidance on sustainable agricultural practices and assist farmers in connecting with suppliers to ensure the timely availability of inputs.Krishi Sakhis are also making significant contributions not only in agriculture but also in livestock management. They are training farmers on effective livestock management practices and providing assistance with basic management techniques.Under the “Lakhpati Mahila Program,” they are identifying potential Lakhpati Didis, creating livelihood promotion plans, and gathering demands for livelihood enhancement under the Gram Samridhi and Sakshamta Yojana.