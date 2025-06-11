UP govt drives agri innovation with greenhouse, polyhouse push in 44 districts

In a move to double farmers’ income and foster agricultural innovation, the Uttar Pradesh government is promoting modern crop production techniques across the state.

Farmers in 44 districts, including Lucknow, Bahraich, Sultanpur, Barabanki, Sitapur, and Amethi, are adopting greenhouse and polyhouse technologies to enable off-season cultivation of vegetables and grains, officials here said on Wednesday.

Of these, 24 districts already have operational facilities, while construction is underway in the remaining 20. Supported under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Scheme and subsidised through the Integrated Horticulture Development Mission, this initiative aims to ensure year-round availability of fresh produce and boost farm income through protected farming.

Notably, farming under greenhouses and polyhouses shields crops from extreme weather conditions. Farmers can now cultivate tomatoes, chillies, bell peppers, cucumbers, beans, and various grains during any season—be it winter, summer, or monsoon. This results in high-quality produce and better market prices.

With the goal of making every farmer in Uttar Pradesh technologically empowered, the Yogi government has completed 37 greenhouses that are now ready for cultivation, while construction of another 29 is underway and nearing completion.

Farmers are receiving government grants to build greenhouses and polyhouses, along with technical training and expert guidance, to boost scientific productivity. This initiative is steering agriculture away from traditional practices towards a more commercial model. It not only modernises farming but also ensures a steady income for farmers. The state government is offering up to 50% subsidy for the construction of polyhouses and greenhouses.

Greenhouses are now ready in several districts, including Lucknow (3), Baghpat (4), Saharanpur (3), Meerut (3), Bahraich (2), Shamli (1), Etah (1), Bareilly (2), Kasganj (2), Kaushambi (1), Hardoi (2), Mirzapur (1), Unnao (1), Aligarh (1), Shahjahanpur (1), Sultanpur (1), Kanpur Nagar (1), Barabanki (1), Muzaffarnagar (1), Kheri (1), Sitapur (1), Amethi (1), Agra (1), and Ghazipur (1).

Construction of greenhouses is currently underway in several districts, including Unnao (2), Pilibhit (3), Moradabad (2), Hapur (1), Lucknow (2), Chandauli (2), Shahjahanpur (1), Bareilly (1), Shravasti (1), Saharanpur (2), Meerut (1), Muzaffarnagar (1), Barabanki (2), Shamli (2), Bulandshahr (1), Hamirpur (1), Aligarh (1), Ghazipur (1), Kanpur Nagar (1), and Kannauj (1).