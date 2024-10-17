UP govt distributes free LPG cylinders for Diwali; 1.86 crore families to benefit

The Uttar Pradesh government has begun distributing free LPG cylinders for Diwali to benefit 1.86 crore families in the state.

The double-engine government has allocated Rs 1,890 crore for this initiative.

Officials said here on Thursday that the distribution of LPG cylinders among a higher number of beneficiaries compared to last year commenced following the issuance of a government order in this regard.

Advertisement

It’s worth mentioning that the Uttar Pradesh government distributed free LPG cylinders among 1.85 crore families, including over 85 lakh women, last year. Under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, free LPG cylinders are distributed biannually in the state during the festivals of Holi and Diwali.

It is important to note that under the Ujjwala Yojana, the central government provides a subsidy of Rs 300 to each beneficiary, while the state government covers the remaining amount of the discount. Each beneficiary receives a refill of a 14.2 kg cylinder.