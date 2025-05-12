UP Govt dismantles 142 terror sleeper cells, neutralizes one terrorist since 2017

In a sustained crackdown on terrorism and organized crime, the Uttar Pradesh government has dismantled 142 terrorist sleeper cells across the state since 2017, according to official sources.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, foreign infiltration, extremist funding, and religious radicalism.

Officials stated on Monday that 230 dreaded criminals have been neutralized, and 131 active sleeper modules—used to harbor operatives and leak sensitive information—have been disbanded. Additionally, 11 terror financing networks were busted, and one terrorist was killed in an encounter.

Acting on the Chief Minister’s directive, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has spearheaded intelligence-driven operations using advanced surveillance and technological tools.

These operations have led to the dismantling of terror modules linked to international and domestic groups such as ISIS, AQIS, JMB, ABT, LeT, JeM, HM, IM-SIMI, Naxal outfits, PFI, and ISI.

The eight-year campaign by the ATS has resulted in the arrest of numerous key operatives involved in providing shelter, logistical support, and communication infrastructure to these networks.

The ATS also targeted terror financing, dismantling 11 modules, arresting 41 counterfeiters, and seizing ₹47.03 lakh in fake currency.

In a parallel effort, the ATS detained 173 illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals on security grounds, busted over 20 religious conversion syndicates, and apprehended 19 cybercriminals, including four Chinese nationals involved in SIM card and identity fraud.

Significantly, the ATS has preemptively disrupted plans aimed at inciting unrest, especially those targeting communal harmony during the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.