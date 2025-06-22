UP govt develops 243 high-yield sugarcane varieties for farmers’ prosperity

The Uttar Pradesh government is empowering sugarcane farmers in the state by developing 243 superior varieties of sugarcane, helping them achieve enhanced income and prosperity.

This initiative is part of the government’s broader efforts to strengthen the state’s agricultural economy and make sugarcane farming more profitable.

The government’s farmer-focused policies are proving highly-effective in enhancing the income of sugarcane growers. By introducing more productive and profitable sugarcane varieties, the state is turning cultivation into a rewarding enterprise. The Uttar Pradesh Sugarcane Research Council has played a key role in developing climate-resilient and disease-resistant varieties, significantly increasing farmers’ earnings.

As per government’s directive, sugarcane committees across the state are also being strengthened to provide farmers with timely technical support and guidance.

Officials said here on Sunday that over the last ten years, the state has developed a range of sugarcane varieties suited to different climatic conditions. Currently, 59 major varieties are being cultivated successfully across the state, including 28 early-maturing and 31 mid-to-late maturing types. These varieties have contributed to higher yields and better returns for farmers. In total, 243 high-performing sugarcane varieties have been developed so far.

Similarly, a breeder seed nursery developed over 267 hectares is proving to be a blessing for sugarcane farmers. Through this nursery, farmers are receiving certified and disease-free seeds, which is helping improve the quality of their crops.

The newly-developed sugarcane varieties, created through innovation, have strong resistance to pests and diseases. This has reduced crop damage, lowered production costs, and increased farmers’ profits. As a result, lakhs of sugarcane farmers across the state are directly benefiting.

The sugarcane cooperatives are being made more effective and transparent and their role in ensuring timely payments, and providing seeds, fertilizers, training, and technical support to farmers is being strengthened—so that farmers across the state can gain maximum benefits.