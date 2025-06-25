UP govt deploys 450 modern harvesters across 62 districts to promote mechanized farming

In a significant step towards technology-driven agricultural development, the Uttar Pradesh government has facilitated the distribution of 450 state-of-the-art combine harvesters to farmers across 62 districts.

These advanced machines are set to ease the physical burden of harvesting while significantly reducing crop loss.

The government’s vision is to integrate traditional farming with modern tools and techniques, encouraging farmers to embrace science-based agriculture. Combine harvesters, which perform harvesting, threshing, and cleaning in one go, help save time and improve both the quality and yield of crops.

Officials here on Wednesday said that a noteworthy highlight of this initiative is the active participation of women farmers. In 15 districts, 26 women have taken charge of operating and managing these modern machines, marking a major stride in women’s empowerment. Women are not only engaging in farming, but are also emerging as capable operators and managers of agricultural machinery. These women have been supported through various government initiatives, including the Atmanirbhar Krishak Yojana, Samanvit Krishi Vikas Yojana, and the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund.

The initiatives are laying the foundation for a technological revolution in agriculture, making farming more efficient and paving the way for significant improvements in the economic well-being of farmers across the state.

Districts with active women participation, include Siddharthnagar, Amethi, Basti, Chitrakoot, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kannauj, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Maharajganj, Pilibhit, Rampur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Shahjahanpur, and Unnao.

A total of 450 combine harvesters have been distributed across 62 districts of Uttar Pradesh to promote mechanized farming. Among the key beneficiaries are Bareilly (46), Maharajganj and Fatehpur (31 each), Rampur (27), Pilibhit (19), Sant Kabir Nagar (18), Hardoi and Unnao (16 each), Shahjahanpur and Lakhimpur Kheri (15 each), and Jhansi (11).

Other districts include Amethi and Pratapgarh (10 each), Gorakhpur (10), Mainpuri (9), Kanpur Dehat and Kanpur Nagar (8 each), Siddharthnagar (8), Raebareli, Chandauli, and Sultanpur (7 each), Ballia and Etah (6 each), along with Aligarh, Firozabad, Moradabad, Barabanki, and Hathras (6 each). Several other districts, including Varanasi, Ayodhya, Meerut, and Sonbhadra, received between one and five machines each.