UP govt delegates visit Odisha to study disaster management model

A high-level delegation from Uttar Pradesh is on a four-day visit to Odisha to study and understand the best practices and disaster preparedness activities undertaken by the Odisha government, including early warning dissemination, community engagement, and emergency response mechanisms.

The delegation consists of Bhanu Chandra Goswami, Secretary, Revenue and Relief Commissioner of the Uttar Pradesh government, and two other officials — Aditi Umrao, Project Director, EOC, and Apurva Srivastav.

The UP officials visited a Multi-Purpose Cyclone Shelter at Chotipada village under Kakatpur Block in Puri district and interacted with the villagers and members of the Cyclone Shelter Management and Maintenance Committee. They also visited the District Emergency Operation Centre in Puri.

The UP delegation also held a meeting with Deoranjan Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary and Managing Director of the Odisha State Disaster Mitigation Authority (OSDMA), and discussed Disaster Management initiatives in Odisha.

Later, they interacted with OSDMA officials and visited the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) and the Disaster Management Training Centre (DMTC).