UP govt construct groundwater charging check dams

In its ongoing mission to conserve ground water, the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is working on constructing groundwater charging stations in 13 districts of the state at a cost of Rs 8 crore. The exercise is being carried out in view of the depleting ground water level due to its over exploitation in both rural and urban areas.

The 13 districts to benefit fromthe project are: Hathras, Badaun, Moradabad, Sambhal, Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Lalitpur, Jalaun, Hamirpur and Chitrakoot. An order has also been issued to release funds for the project, officials here on Thursday said.

As per the plan, Rs 70.5 lakh will be spent in Hathras, Rs 38 lakh in Badaun, Rs 28 lakh in Moradabad, Rs 72 lakh in Sambhal, Rs 80 lakh in Prayagraj, Rs 1.21 crore in Kaushambi, Rs 1.03 crore in Fatehpur, Rs 37.23 lakh in Pratapgarh, Rs 28 lakh in Sonbhadra, Rs 50 lakh in Jalaun, Rs 41 lakh in Lalitpur, Rs. 35.60 lakh in Hamirpur and Rs. 94.16 lakh in Chitrakoot to build the groundwater check dams.

Funds have been released and instructions have been issued by the Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department to the block in this regard.

The groundwater charging check dams will be built under the supervision of the Chief Engineer of the Minor Irrigation Department. The Chief Engineer will ensure the construction of the dam and oversee all related details.

Additionally, he will make sure that the allocated funds from the state government for the approved construction projects are not diverted. All necessary actions, including obtaining relevant certificates, purchasing machinery, equipment for construction, and other required procedures, will be carried out following the rules of the Uttar Pradesh Budget Manual and Financial Handbook.

The distribution of the allocated funds to the 13 districts for construction work will be done by the Minor Irrigation Department based on the project’s plan.