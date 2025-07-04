UP govt approves 2 new private universities to boost higher education

In a significant move aimed at strengthening the higher education landscape in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has approved the operation of two new private universities.

Acting on the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state has granted permission for the establishment of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Ramayan University in the sacred city of Ayodhya and has issued a Letter of Intent for the creation of Ajay Kumar Garg University in Ghaziabad.

The decision reflects the Yogi government’s commitment to making Uttar Pradesh a leading state in higher education. The establishment of Ramayan University in Ayodhya and an engineering-focused university in an industrial city like Ghaziabad is a clear indication that the “New Uttar Pradesh” is rapidly moving toward becoming a frontrunner in the field of higher education.

Under the leadership of CM Yogi, the Uttar Pradesh government is working with the mission to make education more accessible, inclusive, and modern.

State Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said here on Friday that the government is encouraging innovation and infrastructure development in higher education through private sector participation. In the coming years, Uttar Pradesh is set to become a leading state in the field of education.

He mentioned that in order to improve the quality of education and provide youth with access to higher education institutions at the local level, both university proposals were approved through a time-bound process.

The minister informed that the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Ramayan University in Ayodhya has been officially notified and granted permission under the Uttar Pradesh Private Universities (Amendment) Act, 2025. The university will now be able to operate formally as per the set conditions and official notification.

Similarly, the Ajay Kumar Garg University, proposed by the Indian Institute of Management and Engineering Society, Ghaziabad, has been issued a Letter of Intent under Section 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Private Universities Act, 2019. To establish the university, the institution must meet certain requirements, including a minimum endowment fund of ₹5 crore, 20 acres of land in an urban area, and at least 24,000 square meters of academic infrastructure.