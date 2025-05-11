UP govt adds 12 new products to ODOP list, taking the total to 74

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visionary One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme has transformed Uttar Pradesh’s traditional crafts into global brands while empowering lakhs of artisans and entrepreneurs.

With 12 new additions, the ODOP portfolio now boasts of 74 unique products—setting a model now replicated across India. Earlier, the total number of ODOPs in Uttar Pradesh was 62.

State MSME Secretary Pranjal Yadav said here on Sunday that the ODOP scheme is being widely discussed and appreciated nationwide. Recognising its transformative impact, other states have also begun replicating the model.

Acting on the Chief Minister’s directives, 12 new district-specific products have been incorporated into ODOP. These include Baghpat’s agricultural implements and accessories, Saharanpur’s hosiery products, Firozabad’s food processing, Ghaziabad’s metal products and textile/apparel items, Amroha’s metal and wooden handicrafts, Agra’s petha industry and all types of footwear, Hamirpur’s metal products, Bareilly’s wooden products, Etah’s chicory products, Pratapgarh’s food processing, Bijnor’s rushes and related products, and Ballia’s sattu products.

Under the ODOP banner, many heritage products, such as Banaras sarees, Bhadohi carpets, Kannauj perfumes, Agra shoes, Aligarh locks, Saharanpur wood carving, and Bijnor’s bamboo and zari work, have already established themselves on the world stage. These items have not only revived local traditions but have also seen a significant export increase.

Amroha District Magistrate Nidhi Gupta Vats highlighted that Amroha’s dholak and readymade garments were already part of ODOP. With the addition of metal and wooden handicrafts, Amroha’s rich craftsmanship will now gain further visibility and contribute to the district’s development. She emphasised that ODOP is pivotal in achieving the vision of a self-reliant India and supporting Uttar Pradesh’s march toward becoming a USD 1 trillion economy.

To boost the global competitiveness of ODOP products, the UP government has implemented a range of support measures, including training programs, access to credit, and marketing assistance.

Products have been promoted globally through exhibitions, fairs, and digital platforms. Efforts such as branding, packaging, GI tagging, and design innovation, coordinated under the leadership of district magistrates, have further strengthened the ODOP ecosystem, spurring investment and industrial growth across the state.