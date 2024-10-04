UP govt achieves 80 pc digital crop survey completion in Kharif 2024-25 season: Report

The Uttar Pradesh government has successfully completed 80 per cent of the digital crop survey for Kharif crops in the 2024-25 season across the state.

Launched in over 84,000 revenue villages, the initiative has seen survey work finalised in more than 47,000 villages, covering over 4.5 crore plots, which represents 80 per cent of the total estimated 5.5 crore plots, a report of the state agriculture department here revealed Friday.

Notably, out of the completed surveys, over 3 crore plots have received approval, accounting for 82 per cent of the surveys conducted. Among the state’s top ten districts participating in the survey, Jaunpur has emerged as the leader, with Ghaziabad following in the second place.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a digital crop survey to help increase farmers’ income and improve their lives. This survey involves creating a digital map of 5,81,23,573 plots in 91,609 villages across 75 districts in the state.

The Yogi government is supporting this mission by conducting a digital crop survey of Kharif crops throughout the state. The Prime Minister has asked for this survey to be completed between August 23 and October 5. Following these instructions, CM Adityanath has started the survey in 84,159 villages.

The report says as of October 2, the survey has been finished in 47,098 villages, which is about 52 per cent of the work done. Efforts are ongoing to complete the survey in the remaining villages. By that date, the survey work for 4,63,22,564 plots has been completed, representing 80 per cent of the total, while 3,76,22,171 plots have been approved, accounting for 82 per cent. The approval process for the remaining 1,18,01,009 plots is also progressing quickly.

Jaunpur has secured the top position among the ten districts in Uttar Pradesh for the digital crop survey of Kharif crops. The district was assigned a target to survey 17,33,553 plots and has successfully completed the survey for 15,69,912 plots.

Impressively, the approval for 15,61,266 plots has also been obtained, representing 99.45 per cent of the total. Following Jaunpur, Ghaziabad ranks second in the survey. The district had a target of 1,45,688 plots and completed surveys for 1,33,735 plots, with 1,31,581 plots approved, achieving a rate of 98.39 per cent.

Similarly, Amroha holds the third position, having been tasked with surveying 4,84,061 plots. It has completed the survey for 4,01,698 plots, with 3,92,771 plots of them approved, resulting in a 97.78 per cent approval rate.

Basti ranks fourth with a target of 13,30,380 plots; it has completed surveys for 11,31,704 plots and received approval for 11,05,397, which is 97.68 per cent work complete.

Azamgarh is in fifth place, with a target of 14,24,270 plots. It has completed surveys for 13,58,149 plots and 13,17,780 of them have been approved, achieving a 97.03 per cent approval rate.

Other districts in the top ten include Hamirpur in sixth place, Mainpuri in seventh, Mahoba in eighth, Ghazipur in ninth, and Shamli in tenth.