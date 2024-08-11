UP government targets five-fold increase in tourists by 2028

The Uttar Pradesh government is dedicated to promoting tourism in the state, focusing on revitalising tourist destinations and strengthening transport infrastructure.

This dedication has led to a significant increase in tourist visits, with more than 48 crore tourists choosing to explore the beauty of Uttar Pradesh last year. Now, the government aims to expand the state’s tourism sector five times.

While the tourism sector’s Gross Value Added (GVA) was Rs 11,000 crore in 2017, the target is to boost it to Rs 70,000 crore by 2028. Additionally, the government aims to attract over 80 crore tourists to Uttar Pradesh by 2028.

Officials here on Sunday said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is committed to boosting tourism alongside industrial development in the state.

Uttar Pradesh has many significant religious sites that attract millions of visitors daily. Over the past seven and a half years, tourism has surged in cities of spiritual importance, such as Kashi, Ayodhya, Mathura, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Naimisharanya, and Gorakhpur.

The government is enhancing world-class facilities in these cities and encouraging tourists to explore multiple destinations. The One District, One Product (ODOP) initiative is crucial in promoting local products to visitors.

Additionally, the government is focusing on expanding the availability of hotels, guest houses, and homestays, while also planning to rejuvenate government-run tourist and Rahi bungalows to accommodate the growing number of tourists.

Officials said the tourism sector has seen remarkable growth under the Yogi government’s leadership. The Gross Value Added (GVA) increased from Rs 11,000 crore in the financial year 2016-17 to Rs 14,000 crore in 2022-23, with a target of reaching Rs 70,000 crore by 2027-28.

Tourist footfall has also surged, rising from 23 crore in 2016-17 to over 48 crore in 2023-24, marking a 51% increase. The government aims to attract more than 80 crore tourists by 2028. Efforts are being made to monetise key tourist destinations, develop world-class facilities, and enhance branding and promotion of the state’s tourism assets.