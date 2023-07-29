UP gets major chunk in BJP’s national body

Even as Uttar Pradesh grabbed a major chunk in the national executive of the BJP announced on Saturday by party president JP Nadda , the ruling party has drawn up a mega strategy to win the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the coming General Elections next year by training 5 lakh workers.

UP has achieved over 41 per cent share in the BJP’s national executive, with three Vice Presidents, two General Secretaries, one secretary, treasurer and joint organisational secretary. UP has got eight posts in the total 38-member national executive.

The surprise inclusion is former Vice Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University and Legislative Council member Tariq Mansoor, who is among three national vice-presidents from UP. Mansoor will be the new Muslim face of the BJP in the state to help the party woo the Pasmanda Muslim community in the Lok Sabha elections.

In the new executive, MP Rekha Verma, MP Laxmikant Vajpayee and Tariq have been made the Vice Presidents while Arun Singh and Rajya Sabha member from Gorakhpur Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal have been made National General Secretaries. Surendra Singh Nagar has been made the national secretary. Rajesh Agarwal has been appointed treasurer and Shivprakash joint national organisation general secretary.

On the announcement of the new National Executive, BJP State President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary has congratulated and congratulated the newly elected office bearers. BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Laxmikant Vajpayee’s stature in national politics is continuously increasing after being sideline for almost six years.

He was made a member of Rajya Sabha in 2022. After that he was made the Chief Whip in the Rajya Sabha and was made BJP in-charge of Jharkhand. He was also made in-charge of Junagadh in the Gujarat assembly elections.

Similarly, the stature of Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, a five-time MLA from Gorakhpur, has also grown in the BJP. In the 2022 assembly elections, the BJP had fielded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as its candidate by denying his ticket. After that, Radha Mohan Das was sent to the Rajya Sabha.

The outgoing members of the national executive Basti MP Harish Dwivedi and Kaushambi MP Vinod Sonkar could be made a minister in the Modi Government. At the same time, the Uttar Pradesh BJP will soon get a new in-charge. Bihar MP Radha Mohan Singh, the outgoing in-charge of UP BJP, has been removed from the post of Vice President.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh BJP will train eight lakh cadres before the Lok Sabha polls in UP along with appointing ‘Vistarakas’ to reach almost each and every voter in the state. The training programme will be organised from Municipal Corporation to Nagar Panchayat level.

The BJP leaders said here that training will be given to the workers on August 5 and 6 in Ghaziabad, on August 7 and 8 of 67 district panchayat presidents of western UP in Haryana.

In this sequence, on August 12 and 13, there will be training for the workers of Awadh region in Ayodhya , on August 19 and 20 in Gorakhpur and Bithaur (Kanpur) and on August 21 in Varanasi for Kashi region.