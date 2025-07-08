UP gears up for Kanwar Yatra with tight security, facilities

The Uttar Pradesh government has made elaborate security arrangements and other facilities for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra in the holy Hindu month of Shravan, starting from July 11.

A high-level meeting was held here on Tuesday, which was attended by officials of four states of UP, Haryana, Delhi and Uttarakhand.

Over 40 million Kanwariyas are expected to join this yatra, and the UP government has already announced to shower flower petals on the pilgrims by choppers.

UP DGP Rajiv Krishna and state Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh were present in the meeting.

Krishna told media persons after the meeting that from July 11, the entire Kawar route liquor shops will be covered with curtains while the entire route will be monitored by drones. All meat shops will be closed on the Kanwar route.

“The traffic police have introduced a new plan, which will be implemented from the night of 10 July. Heavy vehicles will not enter the city. The Kanwariya in the city will pass through one lane while small vehicles will be allowed on the other lane,” he revealed.

The DGP said DJs’ voice will not be more than 75 decibels, and the height of the DJ will not be more than 12 feet.

“DJ operators have been forbidden from competing with one another, and group leaders have also been instructed to ensure that no racing takes place during the Dak Kanwar. An IPS officer will be deployed every 15 km for security,” he said.

A sub-inspector and four constables will be deployed in every kilometer. Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh said the officials of FSSAI will check dhabas and hotels regularly. The QR code will be put in front of every eatery, so that complete information about the food there is found.

He said the number of Kanwariyas is increasing every year. Last year, there were 40 million kanwars. This time, this number will increase. No one will be allowed to travel on the roof of the trains.

The Chief Secretary said the government will ensure quality food and water on the Kanwar route. Only pure veg food should be served at dhabas and hotels.

Besides, the PWD will repair the roads, and the incidents that have been happening due to the negligence of the electricity department should not be repeated, CS said.

Toilets and separate bathing facilities will be provided for women and men and barricading will be increased to protect the ghats. Kanwar camps will be built 20 feet inside the road on the left side. All the electricity poles of the Kanwar route are being covered with polythene, and the transformers are being covered with nets.