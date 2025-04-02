UP farmers can sell their crops from home until June 30

In a major relief, farmers in Uttar Pradesh can now sell their pulses and oilseeds directly to the government from the comfort of their homes under the Price Support Scheme (PSS).

The state government’s initiative, which runs from April 2 to June 30, allows farmers to sell their produce at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) without the hassle of middlemen or market fluctuations.

The scheme aims to ensure fair pricing and boost farmers’ income, providing them with a seamless and transparent selling process. By taking advantage of this opportunity, farmers can secure better returns for their crops.

Under the Price Support Scheme (PSS), different districts in Uttar Pradesh have been assigned to two key agencies for crop procurement.

Rohit Jaiman, State Head of NAFED, assured that farmers will receive payments directly into their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts within three working days of selling their crops. To facilitate smooth procurement, purchase centres are being set up in crop-producing districts through PCF, PCU, JAFED, and UPSS.

Farmers seeking more information can contact the helpline at 18002101222. This special procurement scheme is being jointly implemented by the central government and the Uttar Pradesh government, with NAFED Managing Director Deepak Agrawal personally overseeing the process.