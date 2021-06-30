Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) HC Awasthi retired from his post on Wednesday. He will be replaced by Additional Director General (ADG) (law and order) Prashant Kumar.

However, Kumar’s date of appointment has not been finalised yet.

Meanwhile, Awasthi has informed that he would not take a ceremonial farewell and parade on his retirement.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter to praise Awasthi for his services.

He said that the officer had a good record of 36 years of service and had played a good role during the pandemic, as a member of Team 9.

(With IANS inputs)