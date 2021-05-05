Lockdown or Corona curfew in Uttar Pradesh has been extended till May 10, according to UP’s additional chief secretary Navneet Sehgal.

All restrictions will now continue till 7 a.m. on May 10.

The UP government had earlier made it mandatory to carry an e-pass while stepping out for essential services during the period. People can apply for the e-pass by visiting the official website.

The administration had earlier extended the closure till 7 a.m. on Thursday.

The Gautam Buddha Nagar Police has already extended restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC till May 12 to ensure a peaceful law and order situation and proper distancing amid a surge in Covid cases.

The e-pass will be required for movement within the district and within Uttar Pradesh during the lockdown period and also for travelling outside the state. Identification documents with a picture like Aadhar or PAN card and GST-related papers (for commercial units) will be required for the online application for an e-pass, officials said.

India recorded 3,82,315 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload to 2,06,65,148, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 34,87,229.

With 3,780 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll is at 2,26,188. In the last 24 hours, 3,38,439 recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 1,69,51,731.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh remain the worst affected states by the pandemic.

(With IANS inputs)