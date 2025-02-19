UP Council LoP was evicted from upper house over Mahakumbh issue

An uproar was witnessed in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Wednesday when Leader of Opposition Lal Bihari Yadav was forcefully evicted from the house.

The incident took place when the opposition was seeking more time to discuss the Mahakumbh, which was opposed by the upper House leader and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya.

When Chairman Manvendra Singh refused to give time, citing the rules, Lal Bihari Yadav and other SP leaders came and sat in the Well.

Annoyed by the act of the opposition members, the Chairman asked the LoP and other Samajwadi Party members to leave the House. When the opposition members refused, the Chair asked marshalls to evacuate the LoP.