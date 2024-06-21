UP Cong protests against NEET, UGC-NET rigging; demands Modi’s resignation

The Uttar Pradesh Congress on Friday protested in different parts of the state against alleged rigging in NEET and UGC-NET examinations, and demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Under the leadership of State President Ajay Rai, the workers came out from the state headquarters to gherao the Legislative Assembly. However, after walking a little further, the police stopped everyone by putting up barricades.

Here the workers had a heated argument with the police. However, party leaders including Ajay Rai crossed the barricades and started moving forward. The police stopped them forcefully by using mild force.

After this, the police forcefully detained the state president Ajay Rai along with other party leaders and took them to the Eco Garden.