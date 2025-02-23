UP CM Yogi urges youth to be job creators, not seekers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Agra on Sunday to strategise investment promotion in the state and turn proposals into reality.

Addressing a conclave of 100 unicorns here, he emphasised the need for UP’s youth to become job creators, highlighting the global impact of these innovative companies in the digital economy.

He noted that Uttar Pradesh once lacked opportunities, but driven students turned ideas into reality. He added that those leading in technology have also taken the lead in startups.

Lauding the youth as a growth engine and a source of inspiration, CM Adityanath emphasised that monumental success is possible in every field. Sharing an example from Bundelkhand, he recalled how five women approached him in 2019 seeking jobs. Upon learning they had only studied up to class five, the state government took the initiative to train them and establish a milk producers’ network.

“Today, their venture boasts a Rs 1,500 crore turnover and supports 42,000 women. Agra’s milk producers are achieving even greater success,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister said that UP is not only the land of agriculture but also of Sanatan knowledge and tradition. A conclave has been organised here to promote investment in UP. He said, “In this, people from unicorn companies across the country exchange ideas. No unicorn company moves forward without investors.”

He highlighted that the tradition of exchanging ideas dates back to ancient times. Citing the ‘Valmiki Ramayana’ ( epic poem of India which narrates the journey of virtue to annihilate vice), he attributed its timeless appeal to Maharishi Valmiki’s practical wisdom.

He stated: “Before composing the epic, Valmiki had a shloka in mind but sought guidance from Narad Ji, who advised him to centre it around Lord Shri Ram. This exchange of ideas led to the creation of the Ramayana.” Drawing a parallel, the CM remarked that the discussions among entrepreneurs today serve as the foundation stone for a new-age Ramayana of innovation and progress.

Chief Minister Adityanath reaffirmed the government’s commitment to making Uttar Pradesh a USD 1 trillion economy, highlighting the transformative impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives in fostering a robust startup ecosystem. He credited PM Modi for redefining entrepreneurial culture through Startup India, Standup India, and Make in India, which have instilled confidence in the system and propelled India’s startup revolution.

Addressing the gathering, the CM emphasised that India’s startup ecosystem has gained global recognition, with numerous unicorns emerging across various sectors. He said, “Uttar Pradesh, too, has made significant strides, now home to over 14,000 startups—of which women entrepreneurs lead 7,000.”

He applauded their contributions across diverse fields, citing the example of “Physics Wallah,” a startup that has achieved unicorn status by leveraging technology and innovation. He noted that even in regions where technological awareness was once limited, startups have successfully harnessed digital advancements to create impactful solutions.

Drawing a parallel with the Mahakumbh, he showcased the power of technology in social welfare. He highlighted the success of the Khoya-Paya initiative, which helped reunite 28,000 missing individuals with their families through a digital tracking system. In contrast, he criticised statements by the Congress leadership, which painted an inaccurate picture of the event.

The Chief Minister underscored the meticulous planning that enabled crores of devotees to attend, with seamless transport, accommodation, and communication facilities ensuring their safe return.

Sharing a real-life incident from Prayagraj, he narrated how a man who had gone for a dip at the Sangam was presumed dead after going missing for several days. His family even performed his last rites. However, thanks to the community food services at the Kumbh, he survived and returned home on the very day of his ‘Tehrvi’. CM Adityanath emphasised how faith, perseverance, and technology can work together to create remarkable outcomes.

The Chief Minister said that experiencing the Mahakumbh firsthand is the only way to truly understand its scale and logistics. Drawing a parallel with innovation, he highlighted how Uttar Pradesh fosters a thriving startup ecosystem.

He said, “The state has successfully introduced electric buses across all major cities, expanding their numbers in Gorakhpur from just five to 40. These buses are now being deployed to connect villages with urban centers. The government has introduced a grant policy for electric bus manufacturers to promote sustainable transportation further, attracting numerous investment proposals. With a demand for nearly 1.5 lakh buses, Uttar Pradesh presents a vast market with opportunities for investors and entrepreneurs.”

Regarding agriculture, the CM underscored Uttar Pradesh’s leadership in foodgrain and sugarcane production. He noted that the state has the potential to triple its current agricultural output with the proper support.

He said, “Key challenges must be addressed, such as access to high-quality seeds and storage infrastructure. The agricultural sector could grow threefold by strengthening warehousing facilities and linking production with food processing and exports.”

Reflecting on his involvement in farming in Gorakhpur, he shared how his reduced attention after becoming Chief Minister led to a dip in output. Still, upon resuming oversight, productivity surged once again.

The Chief Minister also highlighted advancements in healthcare, particularly the expansion of teleconsultation services. If virtual coaching can revolutionise education, he noted, similar digital solutions can transform healthcare access.

Recalling the challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, he pointed out that Uttar Pradesh ramped its testing capacity from 1,000 to 5 lakh tests per day. Additionally, while 36 districts previously lacked ICU beds, the state has since made significant strides in upgrading medical infrastructure.

Encouraging the youth, the CM emphasised that Uttar Pradesh is full of opportunities across multiple sectors. With innovation, dedication, and the right policies, the state is on a path to a remarkable transformation.