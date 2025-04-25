UP CM Yogi pays floral tribute to former CM Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna on his birth anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid heartfelt tribute to late Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, remembering him as a valiant freedom fighter who made significant contributions to India’s independence struggle.

The CM, standing in front of his statue in Yojana Bhawan, honoured Bahuguna’s unwavering courage and sacrifices during the Quit India Movement, underscoring his pivotal role in India’s struggle for independence.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Adityanath emphasised Bahuguna’s remarkable political journey, noting his first election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 1952. Throughout his illustrious career, he held key positions, including as Minister in the state government, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and Union Minister, where he exhibited exceptional leadership and made lasting contributions to the progress of both the state and the nation.

The Chief Minister also shared that Bahuguna, born in Uttarakhand, received his early education in his native village before relocating to Prayagraj for higher studies. It was there that he became deeply committed to the freedom struggle.

“The contribution he made to the development of the state and the country is being continuously honoured and carried forward by the government,” he added.

The event was also attended by former MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, MLA Dr Neeraj Bora, BJP leader Avinash Trivedi, and other dignitaries.