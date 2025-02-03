UP CM Yogi oversees Amrit Snan arrangements from War Room at 3.30 AM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened a high-level meeting in the war room at his official residence at 3:30 AM to oversee arrangements for Amrit Snan on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami.

He received continuous updates from the DGP, Principal Secretary (Home), and officials of the Chief Minister’s Office, and gave necessary directives.

Reviewing security and logistical preparations for the sacred event, the Chief Minister noted the seamless arrangements and instructed officials to ensure that devotees face no inconvenience.

He directed authorities to maintain stringent security at the bathing site and finalise all essential arrangements for the devotees.

Emphasising administrative readiness for this grand festival of faith, CM Adityanath focused on security measures and traffic management, ensuring the smooth participation of thousands of devotees in the holy dip at Sangam.