UP CM Yogi inaugurates Akashvani’s FM channel ‘Kumbhvani’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Prasar Bharati’s FM channel ‘Kumbhvani’ at the Circuit House on Friday, during the second day of his Prayagraj tour.

Expressing his best wishes for the success of the channel, CM Yogi stated his confidence that ‘Kumbhvani’ will not only reach new heights of popularity but also extend the spirit of Mahakumbh to remote villages where many people, despite their desire, cannot physically attend the event.

He emphasized that the channel would serve as a vital medium to deliver all relevant information about Mahakumbh to these distant communities.

Highlighting the importance of live broadcasting, CM Yogi said, “Such efforts would enable those in far-flung areas to experience and understand the grandeur of Mahakumbh.”

He said this would allow them to share the pride of this grand celebration of Sanatan Dharma with future generations.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and Prasar Bharati for their efforts in launching Kumbhvani.

Reflecting on the evolution of media, CM Yogi noted that Akashvani was the first medium to connect people with folk traditions and culture. Recalling his childhood memories, he shared how he would listen intently to broadcasts of Ramcharitmanas on Akashvani.

As technology advanced, Doordarshan introduced visual mediums, allowing people to experience these cultural narratives visually.

He noted that while many private channels later emerged, Prasar Bharati took proactive steps to adapt to the evolving media landscape.

Considering the challenges of reaching remote areas with limited connectivity, Prasar Bharati launched the special FM channel Kumbhvani during the Kumbh festivals in 2013, 2019, and now again in 2025, ensuring that the spirit of Mahakumbh reaches even the most distant regions.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that the Mahakumbh is not merely an event but a monumental celebration of Sanatan Dharma’s pride, glory, and unity.

He described it as a grand confluence where the essence of Sanatan Dharma can be witnessed. He urged those who view Sanatan Dharma through a narrow lens or those who perpetuate divisions based on communal differences, caste, or untouchability to visit the Kumbh.

“Here, there are no barriers of sect, caste, or gender. People from all walks of life gather to bathe in the same waters, united in faith, carrying the message of Sanatan pride to the entire world,” he said. This, he noted, is the spiritual message of the Kumbh—a global congregation that symbolizes harmony and inclusivity.

CM Yogi highlighted the growing interest of international visitors who seek to understand the profound depths of spirituality by immersing themselves in the Mahakumbh.

“It is a remarkable moment, and Prasar Bharati has beautifully captured its essence through Kumbhvani,” he said. The Kumbhvani FM channel will not only broadcast live coverage of the daily events but will also share religious references and stories related to the Mahakumbh in remote villages, making the spiritual essence of the event accessible to all.

Reflecting on the power of media to amplify cultural pride, he recalled how Doordarshan’s broadcast of the Ramayana during the Covid-19 lockdown saw a significant resurgence in viewership. “Today, FM channels are immensely popular among the youth, and Kumbhvani will undoubtedly benefit from this trend,” he added.

Prasar Bharati has launched the OTT-based Kumbhvani FM channel to disseminate comprehensive information about the Maha Kumbh. Broadcasting at a frequency of 103.5 MHz, the channel will be on air from January 10 to February 26, operating daily from 5:55 AM to 10:05 PM.

On this occasion, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr. L Murugan expressed his gratitude to CM Yogi. Prasar Bharati Board Chairman Navneet Sehgal were present.

Meanwhile ,Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated ‘Maa Ki Rasoi,’ a community kitchen operated by Nandi Sewa Sansthan at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj on Friday. The initiative is aimed at providing meals to economically weaker sections of society.

The Chief Minister expressed his appreciation for the institute’s efforts and praised the quality of food, hygiene standards, and the services being offered. As a gesture of service, he personally served meals to beneficiaries and also inspected the kitchen facilities of ‘Maa Ki Rasoi.’

On the second day of his Prayagraj visit, CM Yogi visited Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, where he inaugurated ‘Maa Ki Rasoi, by cutting a ribbon. After the inauguration, the CM visited the dining area, where arrangements were made to serve meals to people.

He personally served food to the attendees, showing his commitment to the cause. Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi then guided him to the kitchen, where meals are prepared. There, the CM was briefed about the quality of the food and other arrangements.

CM Yogi inspected the kitchen, reviewed its cleanliness, and appreciated the initiative, which aims to serve economically weaker sections of society. During the visit, chants of “Jai Shri Ram” echoed across the premises.

The Nandi Sewa Sansthan has launched this initiative to support economically weaker sections of society. Under this program, people can enjoy a full meal for just Rs 9. The meal includes dal, four rotis, vegetables, rice, salad, and a dessert.