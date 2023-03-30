UP CM Yogi announces establishing of agriculture and technology university for Kushinagar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced that the state government had given its consent for setting up an Agriculture and Technology University in Kushinagar considering the vast scope of agriculture because of the fertile land of the district.

“Inaugurating /laying the foundation stone of 106 development projects worth Rs 451 crore at a ceremony held at Gandhi Kisan Inter College, Khadha, in Kushinagar, Yogi Adityanath said that the university will help create an ecosystem for agricultural growth in the region,” the official statement said. Pointing out that India currently imports oil worth Rs 16 lakh crore from Arab countries, he said sugar mills can help India become self-reliant in oil production through ethanol. Once the country achieves self-sufficiency in oil production, the money would go to the accounts of sugarcane farmers, rather than to the foreign countries.

The chief minister further said that the inauguration of Tehsil Bhawan in Kushinagar, along with opening of the international airport, will pave the way for growth of tourism to the region.

“Kushinagar has been witness to major spiritual and religious events in every period of time and has contributed significantly to the economy through agriculture. The place has fond memories of Lord Shri Ram, Gautam Buddha and Mahavir. But, no one had imagined that the place would have an international airport or a medical college. Today, both have become realities. Though the air services remained affected due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is likely to pick up soon with Singapore, Bangkok, South East Asia, Sri Lanka and Arab countries having expressed their desire to launch flights from the airport,” he said.

Congratulating the people of the state on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri and Shri Ram Navami, the chief minister said that this is the same state where earlier development money and ration used to go into the pockets of a few and people did not come out of their houses for fear of riots during festivals and celebrations were banned by the administration. “Today, every festival is being celebrated with enthusiasm. Presently Navratri and Ramzan are going on simultaneously in peace and harmony.”

Yogi said that a very positive atmosphere has been created under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and “Mother Lakshmi has blessed the country and there is no shortage of anything as the country pledges and moves forward.” He added that Uttar Pradesh will use its potential fully to become prosperous”.

Emphasising that the country was marching ahead on the path of development under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Yogi said that 60 lakh gharaunis have been given to its rightful owners in Uttar Pradesh under PM Swamitva Yojana, which will help them borrow loans to build houses, or start businesses. CM Yogi said that the potential of Uttar Pradesh is being used for its prosperity.

“Many reforms are taking place in the country under the leadership of the Prime Minister to ensure that the poor and the deprived got justice and benefits of all the welfare schemes. This is the sign of a sensitive government,” CM Yogi remarked.

Chief Minister Yogi further remarked that it was the government’s sensitivity because of which it stood with the people through thick and thin, providing them free tests, treatment and vaccines as well as free rations to 80 crore people across the country and 15 crore people of Uttar Pradesh amid the pandemic that had brought the whole world to its knees.

According to the Chief Minister, the government under the leadership of PM Modi has pledged development of the country and shortage of funds will never be an issue. He informed that the government was committed to developing every section of society, including women, farmers and the youth.

According to him, the government was also launching family cards so that provision of all facilities as well as at least one job to the needy and deprived could be ensured.

The CM said that for the training of the youth to enable them to get suitable jobs, PM Internship Scheme and CM Internship Scheme have been launched under which the interns are to be provided with an honorarium shared by the government and the industry 50 per cent each.

On the occasion, he said, “Kushinagar is like his home to me. I have a long experience of knowing and working on the problems here by staying among you all for a long time.”

The CM asserted no one would die of encephalitis in Kushinagar as a result of six years of effort under the guidance of the Prime Minister, pointing out that it was a major problem in the district as a large number of innocent children used to die prematurely because of the disease previously.

The Chief Minister said that there are many villages of Uttar Pradesh on the other side of the Gandak river that face crisis during the rainy season for which people’s representatives have been told to send estimates of the required funds to the government so that it could be made available for its fast resolution. He said that connectivity must be good so that all the facilities reach people.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister honoured the beneficiaries of Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, PM Swanidhi Yojana, National Rural Livelihood Mission, Agriculture Department, MNREGA and an entrepreneur. During this, he interacted with the beneficiaries and motivated them to move forward.