UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates ‘Kala Kumbh’ & UP State Pavilion at Mahakumbh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated the Kala Kumbh and UP State Pavilion in Sector 7 of the Mahakumbh Mela.

After inaugurating the UP State Pavilion, CM Yogi visited the Kala Kumbh, a unique camp created by the Uttar Pradesh Culture Department right across the pavilion.

Amidst various cultural displays on the premises, the Chief Minister formally inaugurated the site by cutting the ribbon. During his visit, he observed the artworks showcased in the hall and watched 3D videos highlighting aspects of the Kala Kumbh.

Following this, the Chief Minister proceeded to the exhibition hall, where he admired the distinctive artworks, temple replicas, and thematic exhibitions.

Praising the initiative, he described Kala Kumbh as an authentic documentation of the Kumbh’s developmental journey. Principal Secretary of the Tourism and Culture Department, Mukesh Meshram, presented the Chief Minister with a memento on the occasion.

The Kala Kumbh is a remarkable exhibition showcasing the art, culture, and archaeology of Uttar Pradesh, along with the records of historic Kumbh events.

Spanning approximately 5 acres within the fairgrounds, the Kala Kumbh features an exhibition gallery and a stage for cultural performances. The gallery showcases photographs, replicas, and exhibits tracing the journey of Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, monuments of Uttar Pradesh, protected heritage sites, manuscripts, and artefacts.

The state’s cultural heritage is brought to life through archaeological and archival evidence, with comprehensive documentation, images, and historical references to Kumbh events.

A key highlight of the Kala Kumbh is the section dedicated to the historical perspective of Mahakumbh. This eighth segment of the exhibition delves into administrative insights from all Kumbh events held in Prayagraj between 1866 and 1954, presented through government letters, records, and official documents. This section includes reports, correspondences, administrative orders, and other records, offering a comprehensive view of Kumbh over the last 150 years.

Authentic archival material showcases the systemic measures, infrastructural developments, and economic strategies undertaken during each Kumbh, making it a treasure trove of historical documentation.

CM Yogi Adityanath also dedicated the newly inaugurated UP State Pavilion to devotees visiting the Mahakumbh from across the country and the world. He stated that the pavilion will serve as a hub for visitors to explore and understand the cultural diversity of Uttar Pradesh.

Principal Secretary of the Tourism and Culture Department, Mukesh Meshram, guided CM Yogi on a tour of the exhibition area showcasing various tourism circuits.

The Chief Minister also posed for photos at a specially designed selfie point. During his visit, he gathered information about visitor footfall, while the Mahakumbh-themed song “Ek Mein Anek Hain” played in the background.

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has set up the pavilion, known as the “Darshan Mandapam,” over a five-acre area in Mahakumbh’s Sector 7. The pavilion features exhibitions on various tourism circuits across Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, stalls highlighting the “One District, One Product” initiative, the Uttar Pradesh Rural Tourism Project, and products from the Silk Department are also on display.

Visitors can explore an array of galleries dedicated to Uttar Pradesh’s culinary delights, Indian cuisines, and organic food, each featuring diverse food stalls. The main pavilion showcases grand depictions of religious sites, adding a cultural essence to the experience.

The tourism galleries provide insights into 12 circuits, including the Ramayana Circuit, Krishna-Braj Circuit, Mahabharata Circuit, Bundelkhand Circuit, Shaktipeeth Circuit, Spiritual Circuit, Sufi-Kabir Circuit, Buddhist Circuit, Jain Circuit, Wildlife and Eco-Tourism Circuit, Craft Circuit, and Freedom Struggle Circuit. These exhibits highlight the cultural, religious, historical, and tourism significance of various locations in Uttar Pradesh, offering a glimpse into the state’s rich heritage.

Three types of food galleries have been set up: one showcasing Uttar Pradesh’s cuisines, another featuring dishes from across India, and a third focused on organic food. These galleries include vibrant stalls displaying a variety of delicacies. Additionally, ODOP (One District One Product) and silk products are also on display.