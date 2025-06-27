UP CM Yogi Adityanath crack the whip on negligent officers

Taking a stern step on administrative negligence, the Uttar Pradesh government has once again acted against careless officers.

This time, four project managers and three junior engineers of the Parti Bhoomi Vikas Vibhag under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana 2.0 have been issued adverse entries in their service records for dereliction of duty.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also directed senior officials to closely monitor such cases and take stringent action if there is no improvement in the conduct of these officers even after disciplinary measures.

G S Naveen, chief executive officer of the State-Level Nodal Agency for the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana 2.0 under the Parti Bhoomi Vikas Vibhag, stated here on Friday that regular departmental reviews are being conducted to assess the progress of projects.

In a recent review meeting with project managers and junior engineers, officials were asked to provide details of the work carried out over the last five years in accordance with the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs). However, four project managers and three junior engineers failed to present this information. They were also unable to explain the work plan for the current financial year.

Due to this lack of preparation and a sluggish approach towards their responsibilities, concerns were raised about their work performance. CM Yogi took the matter seriously and ordered action against them. He also instructed senior officials that if these officers fail to improve even after disciplinary action, stricter measures should be taken in the future.

Naveen further mentioned that following the chief minister’s directive, adverse entries have been issued to four project managers — Surendra Pratap Singh (Prayagraj), Sanjay Kumar (Mahoba), Devendra Singh Niranjan (Chitrakoot Karwi-II), and Chaman Singh (Pratapgarh) — for negligence in their duties. Similarly, adverse entries were also issued to three junior engineers — Vishwajeet Yadav (Prayagraj), Dinkar (from the Pratapgarh-I Land Conservation Office), and Ashish Kumar Yadav — for poor performance.