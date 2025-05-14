UP CM warns Pak to shed their ideology of promoting terrorism

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned that whoever tries to raise a finger towards India and work against the honour of sisters and daughters will not be spared.

The statement was made by the CM during the Bharat Shaurya Tiranga Yatra held here

on Wednesday, after the success of Operation Sindoor against terrorism promoted by Pakistan.

CM Adityanath himself led the journey with the tricolor in his hand to salute the army’s valour.

He greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, soldiers, ex -servicemen and youth for the success of Operation Sindoor on behalf of the people. The CM said that the whole country is eager to greet the brave soldiers by saluting the bravery and valour of the Indian Army.

Chief Minister Adityanath said that ”patience and unity are our greatest achievements during the national crisis.”

“In this environment, India had just defeated Pakistan because of our soldiers. The world also saw the shameless face of Pakistan and its bosses, in which the leaders and military officers attended the funeral of the dead terrorists. These things show that Pakistan is a failed nation and has sown only seeds of terrorism in 70-75 years. Pakistan has told the story of its failure to the world, too,” he said, adding that such acts of Pakistan prove that one day terrorism will swallow Pakistan.

He said on April 22, the Pakistan-supported terrorists carried out a gruesome and barbaric incident in Pahalgam, which was condemned by every country, but Pakistan and its bosses remained silent.

“Our government, committed to protecting the pride of India, gave all the evidence, even then Pakistan did not desist from its antics, then ‘Operation Sindoor’ was eventually launched,” he said.

The CM said, “On the very first day, more than 100 terrorists and people associated with their family who contributed to the poison of terrorism were punished for the gruesome acts.”

”The tricolour journey was started by the BJP to honour the soldiers. This tricolor is a symbol of India’s “Aan, Maan, and Shan. The tricolor journey is being launched in UP from today to show our respect to this Tiranga and our soldiers, express gratitude toward PM Modi,” he pointed out.

“Despite the scorching heat, your presence is a beautiful example of the expression of respect for the Indian Army. This is the sense of patience and dedication, Indian citizens expressed to our soldiers and the government of the country for Operation Sindoor,” he claimed.

The Chief Minister said that” PM Modi has been resolved from day one that when we talk about new and developed India, our goal should be the nation first”.

The CM expressed gratitude to PM Modi and said that he kept the entire country united and went to Adampur in Punjab and increased the spirits of brave soldiers.

Several senior BJP leaders and UP ministers joined the yatra along with the CM.

