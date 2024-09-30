UP: CM to honour Paris heroes at a grand ceremony on Tuesday

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will honor the athletes who have brought glory to the nation and the state by representing India on the world stage in Paris.

On Tuesday, 14 Olympians and Paralympians will be felicitated in a grand event at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow.

This includes seven medal-winning Olympians and Paralympians, along with seven athletes from the state who participated in the global sporting arena. A total prize pool of Rs 22.70 crore will be distributed by CM Yogi to these athletes.

The event will not only celebrate the achievements of these athletes on the global stage, but also serve to inspire the next generation of young talent. Among the honorees are Praveen Kumar, Suhas LY, Ajit Singh, Preeti Pal, Simran, Lalit Upadhyay, and Raj Kumar Pal.

Praveen Kumar, who clinched gold in the KT 64 event at the Paris Paralympics, will receive Rs 6 crore. Suhas LY and Ajit Singh, both silver medalists at the Paris Paralympics, will each be awarded Rs 4 crore.

Preeti Pal, who earned two bronze medals, will receive Rs 4 crore, while Simran, a bronze medalist, will be given Rs 1 crore.

Lalit Upadhyay and Raj Kumar Pal, members of the Indian hockey team that won bronze at the Paris Olympics, will also receive Rs 1 crore each.

Additionally, Parul Chaudhary, Anu Rani, Priyanka Goswami, Prachi Chaudhary, Sakshi Kasana, Dipesh Kumar, and Yash Kumar, who represented Uttar Pradesh at the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, will each be awarded Rs 10 lakh for their contributions.

CM Yogi will also interact with the athletes, sharing their inspirational stories to motivate and encourage future generations.