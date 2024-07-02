UP CM tells trainee IAS officers to prioritize people’s issues

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday met the 2023-batch trainee officers selected for the Indian Administrative Service at his official residence here.

The CM extended his best wishes to the officers and provided valuable guidance.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining effective communication, exhibiting good conduct, and upholding integrity in their work, stating that these qualities will help them overcome all problems.

Advertisement

The CM also inquired about the fieldwork the officers carried out during their training and encouraged them to add novelty to their work to excel in their careers.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Dialogue is the most powerful tool in a democracy.” He advised officers to establish communication with the common people whenever they visit the field. “A lack of dialogue can lead to public discontent. Treat people well and maintain integrity in your work to build a unique and admirable reputation”, he added.

CM added, “No problem of the common man should be considered small, as it holds significant importance to those affected. Solving these problems is not just a duty, but a way to earn the trust of the public. Always stay connected with people at the grassroots level and address issues promptly through dialogue, preventing them from escalating.”

The CM also urged trainee officers to engage in dialogue with public representatives.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath advised against procrastination, emphasizing its negative impact and potential to cause dissatisfaction. He urged officers to listen to victims’ grievances and develop the habit of making timely decisions.

CM said, “The complaints received by the IGRS-CM Helpline often reach the higher authorities because they are not addressed adequately at the local level. Therefore, it is crucial to listen to the victims and resolve their issues promptly.”

The CM also recommended dedicating one hour each day to listening to the public and addressing the concerns of public representatives and local organizations.

The CM emphasized the importance of making municipal bodies, tehsils, police stations, and blocks self-reliant. He also instructed the officers to maintain a distance from negative influences, suggesting they hold meetings in their offices instead of their homes to ensure professional boundaries.