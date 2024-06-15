UP CM releases Asiatic lion pair Bharat and Gauri at Gorakhpur Zoo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday released Asiatic lion ‘Bharat’ and lioness ‘Gauri’ into their enclosure at Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan Prani Udyan here. These two rare wildlife animals were brought from Etawah Lion Safari in the last week of May.

Now zoo visitors will be able to see this pair of Asiatic lions and experience the thrill of hearing their roar.

Earlier, on June 2, Chief Minister Adityanath visited the zoo to observe the five-year-old lion Bharat and the seven-year-old lioness Gauri.

Advertisement

The CM’s deep affection for the Gorakhpur Zoo is well-known. Whenever he has the opportunity, he visits the zoo to observe the wildlife and gather information about their care.

Near the lion’s enclosure, the CM planted a Harishankari sapling, promoting a message of environmental conservation and also viewed the oil paintings there.

During his visit, he reached the enclosure of the rhino pair, ‘Hari’ and ‘Gauri’ and fed them with his own hands.

He also visited the enclosure of the Himalayan bear ‘Billu’ and personally fed him ice cream and honey. He also named a tiger ‘Shakti’ which was rescued from the forests of Lakhimpur.

During his zoo visit, the Chief Minister interacted with children from Vantangiya Basti and Purv Madhyamik Vidhyalaya Jungle Tikonia Number 3.